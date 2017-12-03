Home

Yuck! Amazon Contractor Gets Caught Dropping A Different Kind Of Load Outside Customer’s Home


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
It’s been a pretty wild year for Amazon.

First the company mistakenly delivered pounds of weed to the wrong person’s house, now a delivery woman has gone viral for doing the unthinkable.

Surveillance footage caught the contractor defecating in a gutter in front of a South Sacramento home. The homeowner though it was dog poop until he checked his camera’s and saw that it was in fact the woman who did the deed. See for yourself:

