Molina Healthcare distributes thousands of free coats at Second Ebenezer Church

Molina Healthcare of Michigan hosted its second annual Molina HOPE Winter Coat Giveaway to celebrate the conclusion of its nine-week coat drive. As a result of donations from the general public and partner organizations, the coat drive generated over 4,000 new coats.

Molina employees and volunteers from Second Ebenezer Church distributed the coats to individuals who pre-registered, along with the general public, on a first-come, first-served basis.* Due to the high volume of pre-registrations, coats available for general distribution were limited. The event was free and open to the public.

Other activities available for children and their families to enjoy included:

· Free scarves, hats and gloves distributed by Magna International, who donated $80,000 to the coat drive

· Refreshments and snacks

· Free haircuts

· Dr. Cleo, Molina’s popular cat doctor mascot, greeting and taking photos with event guests

· Arts, crafts and much more!

· MIX 92.3 playing live music and handing out giveaways

For more information about the Molina HOPE Winter Coat Giveaway, visit http://hope.molinahealthcare.com.

WHERE: Second Ebenezer Church

14601 Dequindre Road

Detroit, MI 48212

WHEN: Saturday, December 2, 2017

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

VISUALS: Thousands of local residents in need receiving free winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves; Children participating in arts and crafts; Attendees getting free haircuts; Dr. Cleo greeting and taking photos with guests

About Molina HOPE

At Molina, our mission is to provide quality health care to those who need it most. Molina HOPE is our corporate charitable giving program, founded to empower the low-income individuals and families we serve and to support community partners whose goals align with our mission. Through Molina HOPE, we offer micro-grants to local community-based organizations; provide in-kind donations; help fund health-care related scholarships; sponsor events like health fairs with free medical screenings; host donation drives; and more. In addition to providing high-quality care to approximately 4.6 million members, we are also committed to supporting the communities in which our members, as well as their friends and families, live, work and play. For more information, please visit us online at molinahealthcare.com/hope.

About Molina Healthcare of Michigan

Since 1997, Molina Healthcare of Michigan has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. Our mission is to bring high-quality and cost-effective health care to kids, adults, seniors, families and people with disabilities. As of June 2017, the company serves approximately 414,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs throughout Michigan. Molina’s state Provider Network includes 7,591 primary care physicians, 39,152 specialist physicians, 2,983 ancillary services and 112 hospitals. Visit us online at molinahealthcare.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

