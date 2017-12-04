Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit kicks off WOODWARD Wonderland: A Detroit holiday celebration

Internationally-acclaimed Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit brings the warmth, joy and good cheer of the holiday season to the Detroit Film Theatre at The DIA this December with one of metro Detroit’s favorite holiday traditions, WOODWARD Wonderland: A Detroit Holiday Celebration. WOODWARD Wonderland is presented by The DTE Foundation.

“WOODWARD Wonderland is a feel-good family event,” said Rick Sperling, Mosaic’s founding artistic director. “The production is a true celebration of Detroit, bringing together incredibly talented singers, actors and dancers from more than 50 metro Detroit schools to tell the legendary stories of the city’s past and today. WOODWARD Wonderland has become a holiday tradition for Detroit families and those who hold a fondness for this wonderful city.” Through song and dance, this energetic production, takes the audience on a nostalgic theatrical journey to magical destinations like, Toyland on the 12thfloor of the old J.L. Hudson’s department store and to the windy 1990 Thanksgiving Day Parade when the Chilly Willy float made its memorable escape down Woodward Avenue.

In the tradition of holiday classics like The Nutcracker, Woodward Wonderland, puts a uniquely Detroit spin on the holiday season, paying tribute to the metro area’s many rich holiday traditions, including the church performances of Handel’s Messiah, ice skating at Campus Martius Park and listening to Motown Christmas albums.

Audience members will be entertained by a cast of more than 100 performers, including performances by special guest artists from LaShelle’s School of Dance and choral holiday music by the award-winning Mosaic Singers. Tickets for all performances of Woodward Wonderland can be purchased online at http://www.mosaicdetroit.org.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $22 seniors, and $12 for youth ages 5 -17. Priority Reserved Seating is available for an additional $10.

Children under 5 not admitted.

Show dates and times

 Friday, December 8 10 a.m. (Student matinee performance)

 Friday, December 8 1 p.m. (Senior Matinee contact DIA to reserve seats)

 Saturday, December 9 7 p.m.

 Sunday, December 10 4 p.m.

