Baby ‘Ye: Kim Kardashian Posts An Adorable Picture Of Saint West For His 2nd Birthday

It’s hard to remember a time before Kim and Kanye’s children were all over social media, taking over as the cutest kids in the game with their amazing outfits and hilarious facial expressions. North West was a sensation as soon as she stepped on the scene, and little ole Saint has been kept more out of the spotlight, with only a couple pictures of him ever being posted by his mama Kim K. Whenever pictures of Saint are posted, though, everybody is in awe over how adorably cute the youngest in the West clan is, and it’s hard not to go gaga every time the internet sees a new picture of him.

December 5th marks Saint West’s second birthday, and Kim posted the cutest picture of the little man to honor his big day. Mrs. Kardashian-West has been posting different photos everyday for the family’s “25 days of Christmas” Christmas card, and of course, today’s was an adorable flick of Saint. Pictures of the littlest West are always extra special since we don’t get to see him as often, and this most recent posting shows just how much he looks like his daddy.

DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!! pic.twitter.com/YKn8lggLFV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 5, 2017

Kim posted pictures this weekend of a Monsters Inc themed birthday party, which seemed to be a combo party for both Saint and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, who’s birthday is on the 14th. Happy Birthday to Saint West, hopefully he enjoys his time being the baby of the fam before his little sister comes in a few months.

