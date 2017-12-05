Hot Or Nah? Massive Full-Body Tube Scarf Takes Winter Wear To A New Level

The wintery weather is just getting started and already people are starting to wrap up.

One Eastern European knitwear brand named Dukyana is super prepared for people who want to stay layered during the season. Check out their full-body tube scarf below.

Yup, it’s that serious.

The scarf is currently available for pre-order and it measures at about 8 feet in length. It can be folded to shoulder height or worn wrapped around your entire body. Folks are already falling in love.

You can check out pricing for the scarf here and let us know what you think!

