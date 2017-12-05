Home

Hot Or Nah? Massive Full-Body Tube Scarf Takes Winter Wear To A New Level

You'll definitely be warm.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment
Cheerful Winter Beauty

Source: Moncherie / Getty

The wintery weather is just getting started and already people are starting to wrap up.

One Eastern European knitwear brand named Dukyana is super prepared for people who want to stay layered during the season. Check out their full-body tube scarf below.

Yup, it’s that serious.

The scarf is currently available for pre-order and it measures at about 8 feet in length. It can be folded to shoulder height or worn wrapped around your entire body. Folks are already falling in love.

You can check out pricing for the scarf here and let us know what you think!

 

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

Continue reading Hot Or Nah? Massive Full-Body Tube Scarf Takes Winter Wear To A New Level

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now