Legendary congressman John Conyers retires amid pleas for him to stay

It’s more than an unfortunate ending to an illustrious career, it’s a sad day in Michigan and U.S. history. Rep. John Conyers, the longest serving member of Congress and former head of the all-important Judiciary Committee announced this morning that he will leave the office he has saw faithfully and successfully served.

“I am retiring today. And I want everyone to know how much I appreciate the support that…incredible, undiminished support I’ve received across the years of my supporters, not only in my district but across the country as well,” Conyers said.

He is endorsing his son, John Conyers III, to replace him in Congress. It is not clear specifically what his plans are. The interview on the Mildred Gaddis radio show is still ongoing.

The House Ethics Committee announced last week it has opened an investigation into allegations.

However, he said today that despite all this, he is confident in his legacy.

“My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now. This, too, shall pass. I want you to know that my legacy will continue through my children,” he said.

He then endorsed his son as his replacement.

Conyers, 88, confirmed the news on the Mildred Gaddis radio show, calling in from a hospital in Detroit recovering for a stress-related illness.

“I am retiring today,” Conyers said.

Conyers’ attorney, Arnold Reed, confirmed that the lawmaker meant retiring effective immediately.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

