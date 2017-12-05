Merc Rx! 8 Signs You’re Feeling The Effects Of Mercury Retrograde

Most of us already have a case of the end of the year feels — but there’s also a powerful supermoon happening right now, partnered with one of the most feared astrological events known to man: Mercury Retrograde.

Mercury RX happens when the planet zips around the Sun at a faster speed than the Earth, passing us in orbit 3-4 times per year, making it seem like Mercury is moving backward from Earth’s vantage point. According to Astrologist Larry Schwimmer, “Mercury rules your intelligence, mind, memory and, all types of communication ranging from talking and texting to writing. It also affects your self-expression, and communication style. In a more public sense, it rules commerce, computers, telephones, transportation and air travel.”

Back in the day, either folks weren’t as aware of the planetary shifts and their meanings, or they just didn’t use it as an excuse to act a certain way.

Mercury is in retrograde and everyone is depressed. — Black Aziz Anansi (@Freeyourmindkid) December 5, 2017

“OMG, Mercury is in retrograde” – Everyone’s excuse for being a bitch this month… Like I can’t … please stop … 🤦‍♀️ — Nicole Whittaker (@Nicolette_Whitt) December 5, 2017

But for most people these days, the reverse rotation of Mercury has very real effects on all beings inhabiting the Earth. Hit the flip for signs that you’re feeling the effects of Mercury Retrograde. Oh, and good luck.

