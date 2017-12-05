Home

Student Debt? Don’t Sweat: Trump Owes Over $700 Million To 8 Different Banks

No wonder he's been hiding his taxes.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
As all falls down around the Trump administration, the latest news might make you feel a little better about your outstanding debts.

The Department of Justice is looking into 45’s massive loans from eight banks, including $364 million owed to Deutsche Bank.

As The New York Times, tried to remind everyone when he was still a candidate, Trump has never been the great business man he claimed to be:

Amid all the self-made myths about Donald Trump, none is more fantastic than Trump the moneymaker, the New York tycoon who has enjoyed a remarkably successful business career. In reality, Mr. Trump was a walking disaster as a businessman for much of his life. This is not just my opinion. Warren Buffett said as much this past week.

