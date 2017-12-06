Beyoncé Presented Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award In Powerful Intro

On Tuesday, Colin Kaepernick received the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsperson of the Year Awards ceremony.

The person who presented him with the award was the one and only Beyoncé. She gave a short speech before her presentation honoring Kaepernick, who sacrificed his career to protest police brutality and racial injustice. “Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion, only hope to change the world for the better,” she said. “To change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color…We’re still waiting for the world to catch up.”

Colin then gave an inspirational speech which can be watched in full when the awards ceremony airs on December 8 and 9 on NBCSN, and on Univision Deportes Network. Until then, you can watch clips below.

Beyoncé makes a surprise appearance at the Sports Illustrated Person of the Year event to present @Kaepernick7 with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. pic.twitter.com/87y4exrtes — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) December 6, 2017

'With or without the NFL’s platform, I will continue to work for the people'@Kaepernick7 receives SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy award #Sportsperson https://t.co/3wqaUVYZnf pic.twitter.com/dKJNX0d8vi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2017

