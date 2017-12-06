Home

Beyoncé Presented Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award In Powerful Intro

An outspoken super star honors an influential athlete.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

On Tuesday, Colin Kaepernick received the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsperson of the Year Awards ceremony.

The person who presented him with the award was the one and only Beyoncé. She gave a short speech before her presentation honoring Kaepernick, who sacrificed his career to protest police brutality and racial injustice. “Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion, only hope to change the world for the better,” she said. “To change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color…We’re still waiting for the world to catch up.”

Colin then gave an inspirational speech which can be watched in  full when the awards ceremony airs on December 8 and 9 on NBCSN, and on Univision Deportes Network. Until then, you can watch clips below.

 

