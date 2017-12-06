Finish Her! Watch This News Anchor’s Classy Clapback At A Racist Troll

#Friday smile. Close out the week with us @cbs46 A post shared by Sharon Reed (@sharonreedcbs46) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

It’s almost 2018 and unfortunately, racist still have to be exposed and dragged to smithereens for them to feel the effects of their foul actions.

On the bright side, there are classy and sophisticated women like Sharon Reed who know how to drag a racist troll with such elegance that you feel bad for the culprit. On Tuesday the CBS46 news anchor went viral after calling a racist viewer who called Reed the N-word via email.

Give this Black queen an Emmy for this elegant dragging. She restrained herself from clapping her hands while reading the viewer that called her a nigger and you can so tell she would on her day off. Swoon! pic.twitter.com/5kWoMnpXYh — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) December 6, 2017

But the dragging didn’t stop there, Sharon even made the lady’s email address the background of her Facebook page. Classic!

Sharon made the lady’s email (account included) the background of her FB page. pic.twitter.com/JzWLTLbKyr — R.L. Stan (@spelalum) December 6, 2017

Hit the flip to see what folks on social media are saying about the epic read.

