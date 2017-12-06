Millennial Moves: Brittni Brown

What’s your go-to life hack?

Organizing my iPhone apps to help me find things easier. I hate emails stacking up, so I give myself 48 hours to respond to all emails. Self Care Experiences are key to me so I get a massage monthly to level my stress.

When surfing social media, I take my screenshot capability to another level. I like to save contacts or pages I see in the moment so I can always go back to research them.

Cardi B or Coretta Scott King?

Cardi B for the win! Cardi has been in the game for a minute with her rapping, but being on the “Love & Hip Hop” set, set it off for her. She took what was given to her, remained herself and kept it all the way real. She also speaks to me in the sense that she’s the underdog, she’s accompanied with the assumption that she can’t win, or have to act a certain way or have certain things under her belt to do her thing or win. She proved that wrong. I respect her grind, I respect her raw and realness and her business mindset, to say the least.

She also keeps me lit when getting through a long workday. It’s like she’s my inner happy place to just be fun while getting it done.

Proudest millennial move moment?

My proudest millennial moment would be two things this year. One, making it as a Top 3 finalist for Best In Black Awards for Best Publicist and Two, being named as one of the top 25 African American PR Millennials to Watch via Huffington Post (November 2017)

Love or Money? Why?

Love. The love you have for something drives you to work harder to make more money. Love is a foundation that can hold you together when there is no money. Love also comes with action.

Top 5 (Music and Movies)

Movies

“Boomerang” “Clueless” “Carmen Jones” “Coming to America” 5.???

Music ( Right Now)

H.E.R Yuna Cardi B Daniel Caesar Migos

