HUD Secretary Ben Carson makes major announcement at Boys and Girls Club gala

In an address at Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan Greater Futures Gala at the Detroit Athletic Club last night, Wed. Dec. 6, native Detroiter and Secretary, Dr. Ben Carson announced that Detroit has been selected to launch a comprehensive new initiative to provide wrap around government support services for low-income residents.

Carson also a Boys and Girls Club success story, said the EnVision Center in Detroit would be the first of 10 pilot centers throughout the country to provide one-stop shopping access to HUD resources for residents in need.

“The envision centers will open the door to families seeking their share of the American dream,’ said Carson. “The EnVision Centers will also leverage public-private partnerships to address educational, economic, health and other kinds of challenges … helping American families to become independent in building their own futures.”

Carson also announced during a tour of the that the EnVision Center the club’s NFL/YET Boys & Girls Club Dauch Campus Thursday morning, Carson announced the launch of the EnVision Center program to open physical locations for people to access HUD resources and that the mobile app would launch today on Facebook to provide assistance to HUD supported households.

Centers will focus on helping people “climb the ladders of success” and promote public private partnerships to provide

As part of the program, data will be collected on the results of the program’s services, particularly focusing on where people are at when they come in and how they progress, Carson said Thursday. He’s hoping the programs will eventually spread beyond the 10 pilot cities.

The centers “will give people the kinds of skills that will allow them to climb the ladders of success,”

Once up and running, the centers are expected to offer several types of services, including access to economic empowerment and job training, educational programs, health and wellness and participation in volunteer and mentoring opportunities.

Carson, a Detroit native, said he was involved in picking Detroit for the EnVision Center’s launch and said he hopes the pilot program will contribute to the comeback of the city.

“When I think of places that I want to see succeed, Detroit is right at the top of that list,” he said.

