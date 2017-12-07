La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

La La Anthony has come a long way from her MTV VJ days, as she now finds herself booking some pretty impressive gigs in Hollywood. In her latest role, she is set to recur on the FOX musical drama Star.

‘Star’: La La Anthony To Recur On Fox Drama https://t.co/2o94Avs5hU pic.twitter.com/osCnXkf3Gp — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 6, 2017

After landing roles in Starz’s hit show Power, BET’s The New Edition Story and several movies, La La Anthony is hitting it hard in Hollywood. Season two of Star has already lined up an impressive list of new cast members, including Luke James, Elijah Kelley, Evan Ross, Lance Gross, Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood.

Now, Anthony has been added to the list, as it was just announced by Deadline that she will portray Evan Ross’s character Angel’s estranged mother Paola, who has a complicated history with Jahil, played by Benjamin Bratt.

With Star still early into its second season, the high-profile guest stars will likely fill out the remainder of the season, with some spilling over into the show’s third season as well.

At press time, there is no official date announced when Anthony is slated to appear, but series creator Lee Daniels has a habit of moving pretty quickly, so it could be sooner rather than later.

You can check out today’s Top Stories here:

Did Halle Berry Dump Her New Boo While They Were On Vacation?

Atlanta News Anchor Claps Back On-Air At Racist Viewer Who Called Her The N-Word

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: