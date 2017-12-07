Michigan Chronicle opens nominations for Metro Detroit’s best and brightest ’40 Under 40′

As the late Aaliyah emphasized in one of her hit songs, “Age ain’t nothing but a number.”

This old saying proves especially true in Metro Detroit, where many individuals under the age of 40 are doing remarkable things to advance the region and its people.

There are literally thousands of young people under 40 who are positively impacting all sectors of greater Detroit, making a vast difference in their communities. Many are cultural trailblazers pushing the envelope in journalism, fashion, music and the arts. They are also blazing trails of achievements in law, education, medicine and finance.

Additionally, the contributions of some in business, corporate affairs, non-profits and government sectors have been exceptional. The entrepreneurial spirit has driven still others to bring their dreams to fruition.

It would be difficult to identify and salute all of the individuals in Southeast Michigan under the age of 40 who are achieving great things. Nevertheless, the Michigan Chronicle, for the past six years, has honored 40 of the most accomplished, inspirational individuals under 40. In the past, nominations have reached upwards of 400, and narrowing them down to 40 has been a challenge.

This year, the Michigan Chronicle is preparing for 500-plus nominations as the city booms with new businesses, new residents, new artists, new non-profits, new corporate leaders and new entrepreneurs.

Follow and share the Michigan Chronicle for updates. Nominations close Jan. 1.

