Say What? Google Is Now Letting Celebrities Answer Your Search Questions

The future is now upon us.

Instead of typing in a random question about your favorite celeb and getting a generic Internet answer — now you can get the answer straight from the star themselves. On Thursday, Google launched a new search feature that will have celebs answering commonly searched questions about themselves in the form of selfie videos that show up at the top of mobile search results.

Stars who have recorded videos for the launch include Tracee Ellis Ross, Will Ferrell, Priyanka Chopra, and Gina Rodriguez. So if you want to know if Tracee Ellis Ross can really sing, ask her yourself.

TechCrunch: Google’s mobile search results now include videos of celebs answering your questions https://t.co/16BFrt97if Google is testing a new feature that will allow celebrities and other notable figures to answer users’ search queries directly in the form of “selfie” video… pic.twitter.com/kRvBW6qJh7 — BitcoinPowerGirl (@BitcoinPowerGir) December 7, 2017

