A Dream Fulfilled: An evening with the incomparable Will Downing [Listen]

Following a flawless performance in Minneapolis, and en route to Indianapolis before arriving in Detroit for a much-anticipated holiday concert at the Motor City Casino Sound Board legendary crooner Will Downing is winding up for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. On Sunday Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. legendary crooner, and critically acclaimed singer-songwriter brings his holiday hit show to Detroit for an intimate performance with his greatest fans. Downing spoke with the Michigan Chronicle only days before his arrival in Detroit regarding his music, the magic and making memories this holiday season.

Downing’s “Soulful Sounds of Christmas” tour featuring Avery*Sunshine has been making the rounds and thrilling fans at every stop with heart-warming harmony and love in the lyrics.

“I am working live with Avery Sunshine and Chante Moore, and Mesa so we’re kind of intertwining different artists into the bill,” explains Downing. “I’ve also been wanting to work with Anita Baker for a while and she and I have a lie that we tell each other every time we see each other, we say ‘we have to make it happen this year,’” he adds with a hint of hope that the Downing-Baker project will come to fruition soon.

He is an artist’s artist, the performer whose peers seek him out for entertainment and flock to his shows to bathe in that rare and rich baritone voice. And it doesn’t hurt that Downing graciously embraces sharing the stage and the limelight to give all audience members the most he has to give.

Downing, who’s chart topping career spans nearly three decades, with 18 albums to his credit and multiple music awards, is one of the most beloved singers in contemporary music. of our time. His repertoire includes R&B classics and signature sounds like “I Go Crazy,” “Wishing on a Star” and “I Try,” with original hits “A Million Ways,” “Sorry I” and the show-stopping duet with Rachelle Ferrell, “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This.”

The popular performer continues to resonate with audiences around the world and women apparently just can’t get enough of him.

On why he’s lasted so long …

“I think I’m pretty good at what I do. I try to be consistent and I don’t follow the trends as much as some other artists have done over the years. I always think a great song will last forever, so I always try to either write or record what I think a great song is and songs that are relevant to my core audience. … That’s all I can attribute it to, it can’t be my good looks,” Downing quips.

On the current music scene …

“Music is lacking music. The one thing that I have found today and it’s a huge difference between the artists of today and the artists of my era is there is no consistency. When I started it was [standard practice] to have three albums. One album to introduce yourself to the public, one album that was either going to take you over the top or keep you up there, and a third album if you had anything in the tank that was going to keep the audience with you. These days they’re putting out these EPs or singles and you never hear from them again. You can’t even commit to liking an artist because they are coming and going so fast.”

What’s most gratifying about being in the music business …

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do and make a living at. It’s a lot better than being in the position of many other people I know who are not satisfied with what they’re doing. … This is my dream come true; make a living at what I really want to do and see the world and to get to express yourself artistically, you really can’t ask for any more than that.”

Downing’s creative process …

“There’s no rhyme or reason about how any of the songs that I written came to pass. If someone were to put a gun to my head and say write as song right now I couldn’t do it. But the inspiration for the songs just comes at the strangest times and the strangest places. When it hits me, I grab my phone and I hum it into the phone and it makes sense to me later, then it’s a song. But sometimes I play it back and I say, ‘What the hell was I thinking.”

According to Smokey Robinson, songs that appeal to women and loves songs are the most lasting. What are your thoughts?

“Well hey, he would know. He’s had more success and ‘I Second That Emotion.’

Downing appears at the Motor City Casino Soundboard on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Visit http://www.soundboarddetroit.com/ for more information about tickets, hotel packages, and Sound Board. Get in touch with us at 866-STAY-MCC or info@soundboarddetroit.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: