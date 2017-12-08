BeScene: TONIGHT Gamer’s Gallery OPENS!!!!

Metro-Detroit’s newest interactive and state of the art game day experience will open its doors December 2017 in the heart of Hamtramck, Michigan. The Gamer’s Gallery, housed above the Fowling warehouse will act as a 6,500SF gaming center with rustic charm and innovative, yet interactive attractions for avid sports enthusiasts, gamers, and fun-seekers.

The “ready-to-play” venue will house Metro-Detroit’s first human-sized footpool experience, which is a combination of two popular sports, football and pool. The game is played on a 12ft x 8ft table using 10 footballs with the rules similar to traditional pool. The gallery will also have classic karaoke for up to 10 aspiring and wannabe vocalists, video games offering favorites such as NBA 2K or MADDEN and dartboards. A home-grown brand supporting and offering local favorites such as Faygo, Better Maid and a host of Detroit based food selections will be on the menu to refill and fuel gamers during their work, birthday or weekend outings.

The Gamer’s Gallery will host its official grand opening gaming night event Saturday, December 9th, 2017 6pm until 12midnight at 3901 Christopher St. Hamtramck, MI 48211. The opening event will also serve as a game/toy drive (children aged 0-10) for The Ronald McDonald House of Detroit. For more information including large group reservations and general details please visit www.thegamersgallery.com

