City of Detroit DPW gets ready for the winter season and announces its snow removal policy for 2017-18

· City also announces Warming Shelter locations and hours

With colder temperatures having arrived and snow preparation underway, the City of Detroit Department of Public Works (DPW) would like to remind residents of its snow removal policies. The City, which maintains 673 miles of major streets and 1884 miles of residential streets, utilizes a three-level system for snow removal during the winter weather.

Level 1

· 3 inches or less of snow and/or freezing rain

· DPW crews will salt only on major thoroughfares.

Level 2

· 3 to 6 inches of snow and/or freezing rain

· DPW crews will plow and/or salt on major thoroughfares only.

Level 3

· 6 inches or more of snow and/or freezing rain

· DPW crews will plow and salt on major thoroughfares.

· The City will have 50-plus trucks on the streets until all the major thoroughfares under its jurisdiction are safely passable.

For a Level 3 storm, the City may utilize contractors to plow residential streets depending on the characteristics of the snow accumulation, prevailing temperatures, and forecasts. If required, residential snowplow contractors will plow a 10-foot pass down the center of the street only and will not clear driveways.

Parking Restrictions, Snow Emergencies & Requirements of Citizens

Roadways that have been identified as snow emergency routes will have signs posted up to 48 hrs in advance to prohibit parking for the purpose of plowing. Residents will also receive notices for street clearing via the media, as well as the City of Detroit website and cable channels.

In extreme weather, the City may declare a snow emergency, which will allow police to ticket and tow illegally parked vehicles on snow emergency routes, therefore providing access for the streets to be plowed from curb to curb. During this time, any streets that have been marked by red and white signs are first priority for snow removal.

Residents and businesses are reminded that they are responsible for maintaining their sidewalks in a manner that makes it safe for pedestrians. Snow removal companies and property owners are prohibited from putting snow from their property onto public roadways.

CITY OF DETROIT WARMING CENTERS

The City of Detroit is contracting with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless and do not utilize existing homeless shelters available within City limits.

Cass Community Social Services, 1534 Webb, has 40 beds and provides services for families (male and female parents and children). The center is open from 4 p.m. – 8 a.m. Contact the Cass Community Social Services at (313) 883-2277.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has 100 beds for men only. The center, 3535 Third Avenue near downtown Detroit, is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 993-6703.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has a second location with 25 beds for women and children only. The center, 3840 Fairview between Mack and St. Jean, is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information on this location, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 331-8990.

The three facilities will operate daily during the cold weather months including holidays. The locations combined are expected to accommodate up to 165 persons at a time. During extreme cold (temperatures that have dropped to 10 degrees), services will be extended to include daytime hours.

Clients may be picked up by vans from organizations that offer outreach services or be referred by other homeless agencies. Upon entering the warming center, clients are expected to complete the intake process for admission.

All individuals are supervised at all times to ensure the safety and security. They are also provided with two hot meals, counseling, showering and sleeping accommodations. Clients are also encouraged to take advantage of other support services, such as referrals, housing assistance, health screening, and other related services.

For more information regarding the warming centers, call (313) 224-9974.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: