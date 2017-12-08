Detroit Water and Sewerage Department enhanced account platforms make it no longer necessary to have Saturday hours

DWSD to end customer service Saturday hours after December 16 at its downtown location due to a dramatic reduction in foot traffic this year.

Detroit water and sewerage customers have ability to pay their bills anytime of the day or week with access to 40 kiosks, a mobile-friendly web portal and pay-by-phone.

Customers can also restart water service through the web portal by enrolling in a payment plan.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) will no longer offer Saturday hours at its Customer Care Centers after December 16 following an evaluation of foot traffic this year. Since this spring, the department has significantly improved access for customers to monitor their account, track water usage, pay their bill, schedule a payment, and enter a payment arrangement without stepping into a DWSD location. Residential households which have a past due notice can now avoid a service interruption by paying their past due balance or enrolling into a payment plan using the DWSD web portal.

DWSD will continue to offer weekday hours at its three Customer Care Centers Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The downtown location will end Saturday hours, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., after December 16 after evaluating the dramatic reduction on foot traffic. Emergency requests for water and sewer maintenance will continue to be available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week by phone at 313-267-8000 or by using the Improve Detroit mobile app.

“We have seen a sharp downward trend of customers coming into our downtown Customer Care Center on Saturdays since we added new payment platforms and the ability for customers to self-manage their accounts,” said Marc-Antonie Cooper, chief customer service officer. “DWSD customers now have the ability to pay their bill and monitor their account at their convenience right at home or at a kiosk at several pharmacies, grocery stores and community centers. They can restart service on the web portal, or avoid a water service interruption by making the required payment on the portal or at the kiosk.”

Detroit water and sewer customers can:

Pay at one of 40 kiosks in and around the Detroit.

Kiosks are available 7 days-a-week and select locations are 24 hours.

Cash, personal check and credit/debit cards are accepted with no extra fee.

Payments are processed in real-time and posted to the account.

These are the same kiosks for DTE Energy bills, Wayne County tax payment plans and City of Detroit tax payments.

Find your nearest location at detroitmi.gov/DWSDkiosk.

Log onto detroitmi.gov/paymywaterbill to pay or schedule a payment.

Register your account to pay your bill, enter a payment plan and track your water usage using the new web portal and Amazon Alexa.

If you have received a past due notice, you can avoid a service interruption by paying your full past due balance or enrolling into a payment plan on the portal.

Call 313-267-8000 to pay by phone.

Register on the new DWSD Customer Care web portal, find your nearest kiosk or schedule your place in line at a Customer Care Center by visiting detroitmi.gov/DWSDCustomerCare.

About The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) serves more than 230,000 residential, commercial and non-profit accounts that includes a residential population of 680,000. DWSD’s water network consists of more than 2,700 miles of water main and nearly 3,000 miles of sewer collection piping within the city of Detroit. To learn more about DWSD or to request water services, make payments, or report water problems, call DWSD at 313-267-8000 or visit us at detroitmi.gov/dwsd.

