Snowpocalypse 2: Atlanta’s Snow Storm Was The Talk Of The Town In 2014

The City of Atlanta issued a Winter Storm warning on Friday and is set to receive about 2 inches of snow.

To people from the Northern part of the country, two inches of snow is equivalent to a misty day — but for folks from Atlanta, it’s “hide yo kids, hide yo wives, and stay indoors because a blizzard is hitting the city.” Folks on social media wasted no time calling ATL out on their past and present issues with snow.

Atlanta is the only city in the world that will have a state of emergency over 1 inch of snow. They spent 1.6 billion on a stadium, but can't prepare for snow… — #RavensFlock 7-5 (@1R0TIMI) December 8, 2017

Quavo is on Snapchat buying $500 worth of groceries because Atlanta got 1 inch of snow. I’m in tears — Almighty Jayzus (@J2TheVON) December 8, 2017

The city of Atlanta declared a state of emergency because they are expecting an inch of snow. 😂😂 Be safe out there, folks! pic.twitter.com/uMCz8P8ooT — Trader J Rae, MBA (@traderjrae) December 8, 2017

But remember when ATL’s snowpocalypse became the punchline on SNL’s Weekend Update back in 2014? Hit the flip to see the classic sketch.

1 2Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: