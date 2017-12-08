Home

Snowpocalypse 2: Atlanta’s Snow Storm Was The Talk Of The Town In 2014


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment
Man Shoveling Snow

Source: Con Tanasiuk / Getty

The City of Atlanta issued a Winter Storm warning on Friday and is set to receive about 2 inches of snow.

To people from the Northern part of the country, two inches of snow is equivalent to a misty day — but for folks from Atlanta, it’s “hide yo kids, hide yo wives, and stay indoors because a blizzard is hitting the city.” Folks on social media wasted no time calling ATL out on their past and present issues with snow.

But remember when ATL’s snowpocalypse became the punchline on SNL’s Weekend Update back in 2014? Hit the flip to see the classic sketch.

1 2Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

Continue reading Snowpocalypse 2: Atlanta’s Snow Storm Was The Talk Of The Town In 2014

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now