Detroiters go for Ugly Christmas Sweater Guinness World Record at Beacon Park

The Saturday, Dec. 9 world record attempt will kickoff Beacon Park’s holiday silent disco party

DETROIT, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — DTE Energy Foundation and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) are excited to announce a title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing holiday (Christmas season) sweaters and jumpers at downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park on Dec. 9.

Presented by UglyChristmasSweater.com, the Guinness World Records™ attempt will aim to break the current record of 3,473 set at the Kansas Athletics vs. Montana men’s basketball game on Dec. 19, 2015 in Lawrence, KS.

Participants will be asked to convene at DTE Energy’s Beacon Park on the corner of Cass and Grand River in Detroit at 6:30 p.m. to begin the process of getting participants in place for the official count. UglyChristmasSweater.com will also be on site selling an assortment of holiday sweaters to anyone needing approved attire.

“My brother Mark and I are so excited to potentially bring a Guinness World Records™ title attempt to the city of Detroit,” said UglyChristmasSweater.com co-owner Fred Hajjar. “We hope the community will embrace the holiday spirit and join us on December 9 at Beacon Park to shatter the previous record.”

Directly following the record attempt, the heated Winter Lodge tent will play host to one of Beacon Park’s most wildly popular events – the silent disco. Partygoers donning headphones and holiday sweaters will dance the night away from 7 p.m. to midnight while DJs from iHeart Detroit radio stations Channel 955, WJLB and WNIC will simultaneously spin three genres of music on separate channels.

Food and drink will be available for purchase from a number of Detroit’s favorite food trucks and bars on site. Park visitors will also be able to enjoy festive holiday lighting, outdoor fire pits and two interactive light installations, making their U.S. debut from Montreal.

“The DTE Energy Foundation is proud to sponsor events in Beacon Park that bring the community together and shine a light on this developing area of downtown,” said Nancy Moody, DTE Energy vice president of Public Affairs.

For more information on participating in or volunteering for the Guinness World Records™ title attempt and the silent disco please RSVP via Facebook.

Beacon Park is located at 1903 Grand River Ave. in Detroit. For more information on Beacon Park and a complete schedule of events, visit http://downtowndetroitparks.com/parks/Beacon-Park.

About Downtown Detroit Partnership

Downtown Detroit Partnership strengthens and supports Downtown Detroit through strategic initiatives and programs. DDP convenes business, philanthropic, and government partners to create a vibrant, resilient urban core for Detroit and the surrounding community. For more information, visit downtowndetroit.org.

About the DTE Energy Foundation

The DTE Energy Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE), continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.2 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan. In 2015, the DTE Energy Foundation provided $15 million in grant support to nonprofits throughout the company’s service territories. As one of Michigan’s leading corporate citizens, DTE Energy is a force for growth and prosperity in the 450 Michigan communities it serves in a variety of ways, including philanthropy, volunteerism and economic progress. http://www.dteenergy.com/foundation.

About UglyChristmasSweater.com

Founded in 2012, UglyChristmasSweater.com now offers numerous products to choose from, including shirts, sweaters, jackets, leggings and shoes. The wide range of inventory makes them a leading provider for holiday tackiness. Sizes range from small to XXXL in most apparel styles, with product prices ranging from $19.99 to $60. For more information or to shop online, visit www.uglychristmassweater.com.

