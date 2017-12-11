BeScene Featured Event: Cirque Du Soleil Crystal at Little Caesars Arena

Crystal is the 42nd production from Cirque du Soleil and first-ever experience on ice. World-class ice skaters and acrobats take their new frozen playground by storm with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with a flurry of unexpected acrobatics. A new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice. Crystal will perform at Little Caesars Arena from Wednesday, January 10 through Sunday, January 14.

Crystal, the show’s main character, sets out on an exhilarating quest to fulfill her destiny as she dives into a world of her own imagination. She soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be: confident, freed, empowered.

Crystal is about looking at things from fresh angles, peeking through the veneer of everyday life, reframing one’s daily reality to see what one might have missed. Sometimes the only way to appreciate things is to look at them sideways. Discovering one’s individuality and uniqueness requires venturing out on the ice.

Crystal’s creative team comprises 18 creators under the guidance of Yasmine Khalil, Crystal Executive producer and Daniel Fortin, Executive Director, Creation: Show Director and Acrobatic Performance Designers Shana Carroll and Sébastien Soldevila; Acrobatic Equipment and Rigging Designer Fred Gérard; Set Designer Stéphane Roy; Video Content Designer Johnny Ranger; Music Composer Maxim Lepage; Lighting Designer Éric Champoux; Props Designer Anne-Séguin Poirier; Costumer Designer Marie Chantale Vaillancourt; Make-up Designer Véronique St-Germain; Choreographer Geneviéve Dorion-Coupal; Skating Performances Senior Designer Kurt Browning; Skating Performances Designer Benjamin Agosto; Synchronized Skating Designer Marilyn Langlois; Performance Designer Raphael Cruz; Sound Designer Mark Vreeken; and Dramaturg,Text Elsa Davis.

“Crystal breaks the codes of the traditional ice show by creating a unique form of entertainment. To reach this objective, we brought together the best experts in their respective worlds. With this new show, the audience will discover the infinitive possibilities that ice adds to the prowess of circus arts,” says Daniel Fortin, Executive Director, Creation, Crystal.

