City of Detroit opens 3 new warming centers

Centers to offer extended hours when temperatures drop to 10 degrees.

The City of Detroit, in conjunction with two local nonprofit homeless service providers, has opened three warming centers to offer Detroit residents a break from the winter chill from now through March 31, 2018. The City of Detroit is contracting with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (two locations) to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.

Detroit utilizes a coordinated entry process for access to shelters and warming centers. Individuals experiencing homelessness in Detroit and in need of emergency shelter should call the CAM Call Center at (313) 305-0311. Families with children will be directed to the Southwest Solutions Housing Resource Center at 1600 Porter St. from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., where staff will assist in exploring alternatives to shelter or determining a shelter placement for the night.

Cass Community Social Services, 1534 Webb, has 40 beds and provides services for families (male and female parents and children). The center is open from 4 p.m. – 8 a.m. Contact the Cass Community Social Services at (313) 883-2277.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has 100 beds for men only. The center, 3535 Third Avenue near downtown Detroit, is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 993-6703.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has a second location with 25 beds for women and children only. The center, 3840 Fairview between Mack and St. Jean, is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information on this location, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 331-8990.

The three facilities will operate daily during the cold weather months including holidays. The locations combined are expected to accommodate up to 165 persons at a time. During extreme cold, services will be extended to include daytime hours.

Clients may be picked up by vans from organizations that offer outreach services or be referred by other homeless agencies. Upon entering the warming center, clients are expected to complete the intake process for admission.

All individuals are supervised at all times to ensure the safety and security. They are also provided with two hot meals, counseling, showering and sleeping accommodations. Clients are also encouraged to take advantage of other support services, such as referrals, housing assistance, health screening, and other related services.

For more information regarding the warming centers, call (313) 224-9974.

