We’reWithKeaton: This Emotional Clip Is Proof Why Bullying Needs To Stop

A middle schooler from Tennessee is teaching the world how painful bullying is, and how far we still have to go as a society.

Keaton Jones went viral over the weekend after his mother recorded a video of him describing the mean and hurtful things he’s suffered at the hands of bullies at his school.

The touching video has celebs from all walks of life making it known that they stand with Keaton and against bullying.

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

Dear Keaton, we stand with you. Hit the flip to see which stars are team #JusticeForKeaton.

