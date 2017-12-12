Frank Ocean’s Blonded Radio Has Made It’s Way To Los Santos For Grand Theft Auto

He started by teasing it on his tumblr late last night, and then Frank Ocean proceeded to launch his very own Grand Theft Auto radio station. Titled, “Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM,” the station is available to players as a part of Grand Theft Auto V’s “Doomsday Heist” update, which was just released today. Of course, this radio station is modeled after his Blonded RADIO show that is apart of Apple’s Beats 1 Radio, and the GTA version features the same hosts: Vegyn, Roof Access, and Federico Aliprandi, while the playlist is curated by Mr. Ocean.
Music has always played a huge role in this particular game franchise through radio stations that are heard while players drive, but we’ve never seen an integration quite like this. Fans delighted in the fact that they could listen to a playlist curated by one of their favorite artists all while playing GTA, it’s a great sign of Ocean’s love of cars, which has been prevalent throughout most of his career.
Below is the full selection of songs available on Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM (via Pitchfork):
Todd Rundgren, “International Feel”
Panda Bear, “Mr. Noah”
Frank Ocean, “Provider”
ScHoolboy Q feat. Lance Skiiiwalker, “Kno Ya Wrong”
SWV, “Rain”
Joy Again, “On a Farm”
Frank Ocean, “Ivy”
Curtis Mayfield, “So In Love”
Marvin Gaye, “When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You”