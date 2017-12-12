Metro Detroit Rainbow Child Care Centers Invite Local Businesses to Collect Toys this Holiday Season

Nine Rainbow Child Care Center locations throughout southeast Michigan are participating in a toy drive to support Bottomless Toy Chest, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to collecting and delivering toys, crafts and smiles to children undergoing cancer treatment at Metro Detroit hospitals. Now through Dec. 15, Rainbow Child Care Center is inviting local organizations to join them in collecting toys that will give children the miracle of courage and strength to fight back against cancer.

“An empowering and engaging brand-new toy can brighten a child’s day and lift their spirits,” said Ashley Leslie, Program Director with Bottomless Toy Chest. “We appreciate the support from Rainbow Child Care Center, as having a strong support system makes an immeasurable difference in the treatment process for both children and parents.”

This year, Bottomless Toy Chest will deliver more than 30,000 toys and activities to hospitals throughout Michigan.

“Bottomless Toy Chest provides vital support to families during the most challenging times, so it is crucial that organizations like Rainbow step in and lend a hand however possible,” said Ashley Smith, program director at Rainbow Child Care Center. “At Rainbow, we are fortunate to have caring and compassionate families committed to supporting those in crisis. I am confident many will participate in aiding Bottomless Toy Chest and the thousands of families they serve each year.”

Organizations interested in supporting the Bottomless Toy Chest can visit www.bottomlesstoychest.org

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: