Molina Healthcare distributes more than 5,800 coats to local residents

As part of an ongoing effort to help local residents stay warm this winter, Molina Healthcare of Michigan recently concluded the nine-week Molina HOPE Coat Drive. On Saturday, December 2, Molina hosted the second annual Molina HOPE Winter Coat Giveaway at Second Ebenezer Church. Molina employees distributed thousands of new coats for free to individuals who preregistered, along with the general public on a first come, first-served basis.

“Molina Healthcare of Michigan was excited to host the second annual Molina HOPE Winter Coat Giveaway as part of the largest coat drive in the area,” said Christine Surdock, President at Molina Healthcare of Michigan. “It was truly moving to see how our community came together to respond to the needs of our neighbors in Detroit and the surrounding areas.”

Hundreds of coats were also distributed to the Detroit Police Department, the Detroit FBI, Second Ebenezer Church, the Salvation Army, Brightmoore Elementary and a local shelter for women and girls.

The Winter Coat Giveaway also offered free activities, resources and giveaways including:

· Hats, gloves and scarves from Magna International Inc., who generously donated $80,000 to the Molina HOPE Coat Drive for the second year in a row.

· Blood pressure checks

· Haircuts

· Hot dogs and hot chocolate provided by the Salvation Army

· Healthy refreshments such as fruit

· Face painting

· Arts and crafts

· MIX 92.3 and 107.5 playing live music and handing out giveaways

· Dr. Cleo, Molina’s cat doctor mascot, greeting and taking photos with attendees

Molina employee volunteers participated in the event as a part of the company’s Helping Hands employee volunteer program. Its purpose is to encourage employees to get directly involved in their communities by providing paid time off to volunteer with local organizations such as food pantries and homeless shelters. An estimated 600 total volunteers, including those from Second Ebenezer Church, Magna International and other partners, worked together to make the Winter Coat Giveaway a success.

As part of the second annual Molina Hope Coat Drive, Molina Healthcare of Michigan also distributed new coats to 400 students at Coleman A. Young Elementary in Detroit and 400 students at Hope Academy of West Michigan in Grand Rapids. Employee volunteers delivered, distributed and helped the students select a coat that properly fit.

Molina Healthcare of Michigan partnered with the following local businesses and community organizations to make the second annual Molina HOPE Coat Drive a success: Magna International Inc., Bluewater Technologies, the FBI, Detroit Police Department, Macy’s, Clothes 4 Souls, Don Bosco Hall, Salvation Army, Premier Relocations and Starbucks.

Through the nine-week campaign and the drive’s Winter Coat Giveaway culminating event hosted on December 2 in Detroit, Molina and its partners were able to provide more than 5,800 new coats to local residents and families in need, as well as community organizations and schools.

Dozens of local residents check-in at Molina Healthcare of Michigan’s second annual Molina HOPE Winter Coat Giveaway. Through the event and the nine-week campaign, Molina and its partners were able to distribute more than 5,800 new coats to children and adults in need, just in time for the harsh winter.

Attendees at Molina Healthcare of Michigan’s second annual Molina HOPE Winter Coat Giveaway receive free hats, gloves and scarves from Magna International, Inc., who generously donated $80,000 to the Molina HOPE Coat Drive for the second year in a row.

A Molina Healthcare volunteer paints the face of a young boy at the second annual Molina HOPE Winter Coat Giveaway. Children in attendance were able to enjoy arts and crafts, a photobooth, face painting, a smoothie bike and more.

Two local children attending Molina Healthcare of Michigan’s second annual Molina HOPE Winter Coat Giveaway receive free blood pressure screenings. Molina and its partners also offered free haircuts, refreshments and family fun activities.

At Molina, the mission is to provide quality health care to those who need it most. Since 1997, Molina Healthcare of Michigan has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals. Our mission is to bring high-quality and cost-effective health care to kids, adults, seniors, families and people with disabilities. As of September 2017, the company serves approximately 399,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Health Insurance Exchange programs throughout Michigan. Molina’s state Provider Network includes 8,107 primary care physicians, 41,297 specialist physicians, 2,746 ancillary services and 112 hospitals.

