Protect Michigan Jobs coalition launches petition to preserve wages

Michigan Prevails and Protect Michigan Jobs (PMJ) announced plans to undertake a counter-petition to retain Michigan’s Prevailing Wage law. The Construction Workers Fair Wage Act requires prevailing wages and fringe benefits on state projects; establishes the requirements and responsibilities of contracting agents and bidders; and prescribes penalties for violation of the act.

WHO: Michigan Prevails is made up of virtually every construction association in the state and major building trades organizations representing more than 100,000 skilled trades workers in Michigan

WHAT: Petition signature collection drive to retain Michigan’s prevailing wage law

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, December 12th, 12:00pm

WHERE: Michigan NECA office, 1026 N. Washington Ave, Lansing MI 48906

WHY: Polling has consistently shown Michigan voters do not favor cutting the pay of state skilled trades workers or hurting small businesses who today can bid fairly against larger companies to provide services. Today, all companies have the chance to bid on equal footing for state and local construction work. Ending prevailing wage laws will mean many small companies will no longer be able to effectively bid.

“The state’s prevailing wage law is too important to the entire construction industry, both union and nonunion, for us to let it be rescinded by a special interest group with deep-pocketed donors who don’t have the industry’s best interests at heart,” said Patrick Devlin, secretary-treasurer of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council. “It’s going to take a concerted effort across the state, but we’re determined to retain this law, which is vital to the state’s construction industry.”

“Repealing prevailing wage takes money directly out of the pockets of Michigan’s hardworking men and women,” said Mike Crawford, Executive Director of Michigan Chapter NECA. “Our goal is to let the people decide, and the petition drive will allow this issue to be put on the 2018 ballot.”

For more information, visit Michigan Prevails: http://www.michiganprevails.com/for-immediate-release-protect-michigan-jobs-coalition-launches-petition-drive-to-preserve-michigans-prevailing-wage-law/

