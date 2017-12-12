The Mother Of Bullied Kid Who Went Viral Is Exposed As A Racist

A GoFundMe page was created by a man named Joseph Lam ( it’s not clear if he knows Keaton or his mother) “to help with this child’s future.” The page has already received $57,000 in donations. However, the Internet has a long memory. Shortly after the story went viral, old posts of Kimberly went viral, which included her proudly holding a Confederate Flag and telling “butt hurt Americans” to stop complaining. See the receipts:
Kimberly Jones did admit the pics with the Confederate flag are her and told Fox News, “I’ve taken that down for a reason.” However, she didn’t reveal the reason.
For even more receipts, popular MMA fighter Joe Schilling offered to bring Keaton to an MMA show in Los Angeles, but he said the mother just “wants money” and asked him to share the GoFundMe page. Kimberly Jones denies this. See Joe’s video below.
Now, according to the New York Daily News, GoFundMe has put the page on hold “until the company verifies a campaign beneficiary.”
Hopefully, the mother did not exploit her child to make money, but judging by the receipts from social media, something in the milk ain’t clean.