United Way board president resigns

United Way for Southeastern Michigan is announcing the resignation of its President and CEO Dr. Herman Gray, who has accepted an offer to serve as chairman of the department of pediatrics at Wayne State University School of Medicine.

Prior to joining United Way, Dr. Gray spent his entire career focused on the needs of children and families as a pediatrician, business administrator, and executive of health system. While he was not actively seeking a new opportunity, his background uniquely qualifies him for this new role to address a need critical to the care of children in our community.

To ensure continuity and the transition of a new CEO, the United Way board has begun implementing its CEO Succession Plan.

The Board is very appreciative of Dr. Gray’s leadership and impact to United Way and the communities it serves, and wishes him well in the next phase of his career.

