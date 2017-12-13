City.Life.Style.
Trending
Home > City.Life.Style.

AJ’s Dopest Things: Christmas Gift Guide Edition


AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor
Leave a comment

Christmas is approaching and if you are still searching for the perfect gift, need a last-minute Secret Santa gift, or if you are in competition for the Best Gift Giver in the family, then this guide is for you!

 

Fenty Beauty “STUNNA” Lip Paint: This lip paint is #SingleBlackChick approved!! Glides on smooth while providing a matte stain that can last through several goodnight kisses without leaving your lips dry. Not to mention the applicator is LIFE for your cupid’s bow ($24.00). Visit www.fentybeauty.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

Continue reading AJ’s Dopest Things: Christmas Gift Guide Edition

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now