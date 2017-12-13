AJ’s Dopest Things: Christmas Gift Guide Edition

Christmas is approaching and if you are still searching for the perfect gift, need a last-minute Secret Santa gift, or if you are in competition for the Best Gift Giver in the family, then this guide is for you!

Fenty Beauty “STUNNA” Lip Paint: This lip paint is #SingleBlackChick approved!! Glides on smooth while providing a matte stain that can last through several goodnight kisses without leaving your lips dry. Not to mention the applicator is LIFE for your cupid’s bow ($24.00). Visit www.fentybeauty.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: