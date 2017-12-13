Apple Now Allows Users To Pre-Order Apps

iPhone users can now reserve and review apps ahead of time thanks to new iOS 11 update.

Mashable reports:

Apple launched a new feature that lets you pre-order from the App Store.

Announced on Monday, the change allows developers to make new iOS 11 apps available for pre-order up to 90 days before release.

Before the app is released, users will be able to see the app’s product page and order the app in advance (whether it’s a free or paid app). Once the app is released, you’ll be notified and the app will automatically download to your iPhone. If you paid for the app, you’ll be charged before download.

Developers will be able to submit a version update and change the availability or pricing during the pre-order period. If the price changes during this time, you’ll be charged the lower amount, so there’s no dodgy price hikes afoot.

