Invoke Holiday Cheer with Holiday Cocktails

Tis’ the season for cocktails and more cocktails! What better time for libations than the holiday when people won’t judge you and chalk it up to holiday cheer. Get into the holiday spirit with these festive cocktails from William Grant & Sons. The family-owned distillery with a diverse portfolio of award-winning, super-premium liquor brands has seven cheerful cocktails that will make any get-together merry and bright.

Royal Highlander created by Glenfiddich Ambassador, Allan Roth

2 parts Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

½ part Sweet Vermouth

½ part Cocchi Americano

Benedictine rinse

Sparkling Wine, to top

Pour ½ ounce of Benedictine in a coupe, swirl, and discard. Add remaining ingredients except the sparkling wine to a mixing glass and stir with ice. Strain into the Benedictine rinsed coup. Top with approximately an ounce of dry or off-dry sparkling wine.

