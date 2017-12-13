The Wake Up: Roy Moore Is A Loser, Black Women Saved The Day And Twitter Rejoices

Photo by

The Wake Up: Roy Moore Is A Loser, Black Women Saved The Day And Twitter Rejoices

It's a new day in Alabama.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Pedophilia and Racism Loses

All of the analysts said it wasn’t possible.  Alabama is a seriously red state and we haven’t seen an Alabama Democratic Senator in over two decades. Nonetheless, Trump’s vile ways and Roy Moore’s hatred was not accepted by Alabama voters. Doug Jones won the high-stakes special election — even though Roy Moore still hasn’t conceded. Check out a clip of his humble acceptance speech.

Big Thanks To Black Women

Without the Black vote, and especially Black women, we would have a pedophile in the U.S. Senate. The Black vote is what gave Doug Jones his victory in the Republican state. See the breakdown below:

That said, let’s hope the Democratic party understands the power of the Black vote and doesn’t have to “scramble” at the last minute. Outreach to the Black community must be thorough and shouldn’t require the threat of a crazy, like Roy Moore, for us to be acknowledged. Democrats cannot win any election without the majority of Black and brown people.

Twitter Rejoices

Twitter exploded in joy. See the hilarious reactions below.

What a beautiful Wednesday morning!

