Detroit Health Department investigating Hepatitis A Case at Jet’s Pizza

The Detroit Health Department is investigating a Hepatitis A case in connection with an employee at Jet’s Pizza in Detroit at 15235 East Seven Mile Road near Hayes. The establishment only provides carry-out and delivery service.

Those who consumed food and beverages from Jet’s Pizza in Detroit located at 15235 East Seven Mile Rd. near Hayes from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11, 2017 should consult their primary care provider to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine as early as possible, and before Dec. 21, 2017.

Generally, the risk of transmission of Hepatitis A from an infected employee is low. Hepatitis A can potentially be prevented if given a vaccination within two weeks of having come in contact with the virus. Given the low, but potential risk, the Detroit Health Department is recommending vaccination for people who may have eaten at the establishment during the exposure period.

The Detroit Health Department is conducting a thorough investigation of the establishment to ensure appropriate food handling and cleaning protocols are being followed. The employee stopped working at the establishment after symptoms began, and the Detroit Health Department has notified the establishment that the infected employee cannot return to work until approved by their doctor. The establishment has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and the Detroit Health Department does not believe there is further risk of Hepatitis A at this location at this time.

The Detroit Health Department recommends all food establishments work to get their food handlers vaccinated. To support this effort, the Detroit Health Department is launching a mobile vaccination clinic program to provide easy and convenient access for Detroit food establishments to vaccinate their employees. The first mobile clinic will be held at the University of Detroit Mercy on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 10 am to 4 pm. Employees should bring their ID and health insurance card, and employers will be responsible for payment at $40 per employee. The Department will set up more clinics throughout the City of Detroit, where clusters of restaurants are located. Restaurants can also call the Detroit Health Department to arrange for vaccination. For more information on the upcoming mobile vaccination clinic, restaurants should call 313-876-0135.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the Hepatitis A virus. It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal, and sometimes yellow eyes or skin and dark urine. A person can get Hepatitis A when they eat, drink, or touch their mouth with food, liquid or objects (including their hands) that have come into contact with stool from an infected person. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

The Detroit Health Department will be offering Hepatitis A vaccines to uninsured Detroit residents at both of its Immunization Clinics: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8am to 5pm and Wednesday 9am to 6pm. The clinics are located at:

The Samaritan Center (5555 Conner Street Detroit, MI 48213) 313-410-8142

The Family Place (8726 Woodward Avenue Detroit, MI 48202) 313-410-7803

The Detroit Health Department recommends that non-Detroit residents contact their local Health Department if they are uninsured and consumed food and beverages at the Jet’s Pizza at 15235 East Seven Mile Road near Hayes in Detroit during the exposure period. Information for the local health departments:

Macomb County (586) 469-5372

Oakland County (800)-848-5533

Wayne County (734) 727-7100

Southeast Michigan has seen an increase in Hepatitis A cases since 2016. High risk individuals identified in association with this outbreak include persons who: share injection and non-injection street drugs (including pain killers); have sexual activities with someone who has Hepatitis A; have close contact, care for, or live with someone who has Hepatitis A; are homeless or have transient living situations; or are men who have sex with men. To address the outbreak, the Detroit Health Department has facilitated dozens of community outreach clinics, provided over 2,600 vaccinations to those who could have been exposed, and is proactively educating medical clinics, hospitals and food establishments about the importance of prevention through vaccination and proper sanitizing protocols.

“We are excited to announce that the Detroit Health Department will be in the community providing vaccines to food handlers. We will continue to work with our state partners, physicians, hospitals, food establishments, and community groups to educate the community and prevent the outbreak from spreading further,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Director and Health Officer of the Detroit Health Department.

The best way to prevent Hepatitis A is through vaccination. Other means of preventing the spread of infection is to thoroughly wash hands with soap and water: after using the bathroom, after diaper changes, and before handling food.

The Detroit Health Department can be contacted at 313-876-4000.

