Obamacare open enrollment ends tomorrow

The open enrollment period for Obamacare ends tomorrow — we need your help getting out the word so people can get enrolled for affordable health insurance before it’s too late, because the Trump administration isn’t lifting a finger to help.

Open enrollment is underway

Open enrollment to get coverage under the Affordable Care Act for 2018 ends Dec. 15 — but Trump doesn’t want anyone to know about it.

If you need to, apply to get covered today. Then share this post with your loved ones and friends so they can, too.

ENROLL TODAY

I wanted to send a quick note to make sure you know that open enrollment for Obamacare started on November 1st and continues through December 15th.

You and I both know how important it is to make getting covered as easy and affordable as possible. But Donald Trump and his administration have gone out of their way to make it harder for Americans to enroll.

So far, the Trump administration has:

• Cut the time window for open enrollment in half

• Slashed funding for informational advertising and outreach programs on Obamacare

• Used taxpayer funds to run federally-funded anti-Obamacare campaigns (really!)

• And abandoned state programs that helped people enroll

That means it’s on all of us to make sure our family and friends have the information they need to get health insurance.

In spite of all of Trump’s sabotage efforts, Obamacare is working. And 62 percent of Americans want to see Obamacare maintained.

We have to do everything we can to help folks get enrolled — and I’m calling on your help to do so. If you need to enroll, get started today. And if you’re already covered, help get the word out there on Twitter and Facebook so our loved ones and neighbors can get covered too:

ENROLL NOW

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: