RoboCop: If You Didn’t Think Robots Were Taking Over The World Before — Check This Out

We’ve all seen the photos and laughed at the jokes about Sophia The Robot and other machines like her replacing humans in the workplace.

But earlier this week, it was made clear that robots aren’t only coming for our jobs, but soon they may be policing us too. An animal shelter in San Francisco is being criticized for using a robot security guard to scare off homeless people.

Capitalism means using money to build robots to persecute the homeless instead of building homes for the homeless pic.twitter.com/gp3j4otWKd — Matt Saccaro (@MattSaccaro) December 13, 2017

The San Fran branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hired a K5 robot built by Knightscope to patrol the sidewalks outside its facilities as a way to “try dealing with the growing number of needles, car break-ins and crime that seemed to emanate from nearby tent encampments of homeless people.”

Here it is in action pic.twitter.com/nSBQUmKwk1 — Sam Dodge (@samueldodge) December 9, 2017

To no one’s surprise, most of the responses to the unorthodox tactic were overwhelmingly negative.

So, instead of using all that intellect & money to solve the homeless problem, they built a robot to inconvenience the most inconvenienced people on the planet? Stay classy, #SanFran… — #FirstNightPGH (@DayBracey) December 12, 2017

Imagine if you spent the money to make a robot that bugs homeless people on something useful, like a shelter or food bank? https://t.co/7vALlxwx5Q — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) December 12, 2017

“robot chases away homeless people” is proof that we’re living in a cyberpunk future, but not a good one. a dumb grimdark edgy one written by the average white male author — [frank castle voice] marc’s gay (@PVNlSH) December 12, 2017

First we tried to make the homeless free human wifi stations now we build robot to shoo them away. Its like we spend money to do everything but help the homeless https://t.co/9KvsmvVTwx — George Costanza (@Sr_Gaines) December 13, 2017

But the “bullying” robot may not be ouchea for long. The city of San Francisco recently passed new legislation limiting the use of robots in city streets. Let’s just hope they honor their own rules.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: