UAW-Ford donates 2,000 jackets to homeless and parentless kids

UAW-Ford Locals to donate nearly 5,000 to children in need countrywide

In continuing its mission to community service, UAW-Ford will debut its “Jackets for Joy” initiative providing 2,000 Michigan youth with winter jackets. The jackets will benefit youth who are either homeless or without parents, including: orphans and children whose parents are incarcerated. The organization aims to help warm the hearts of children who otherwise may feel a great “loss” during the holidays.

In total, nearly 5,000 jackets will be distributed at UAW-Ford Locals located in colder region climates throughout the country.

“Serving the communities in which our members live and work is paramount to UAW-Ford’s mission,” said UAW-Ford Vice President Jimmy Settles. “UAW-Ford aims to improve the quality of life, uplift others in need and essentially fight for the equality of all people.”

“Our organization is one of the few remaining of its kind taking actionable steps to stand guard for the people – all people. This year, we felt it was most important to help stand in the gap for youth, whom for whatever reason are without their parents during this holiday season,” Settles added.

UAW-Ford will donate new winter jackets to more than two-dozen area non-profit organizations, including: Bridging the Gaps, the community service division of the Detroit Police Department; Detroit Public Schools Community District; Butzel Recreation Center; Angel Tree Network, a non-profit that services youth whose parents are incarcerated; Tindal Recreation Center, Ennis Center for Children, H.O.P.E., the community outreach offspring of Tabernacle Church and SOAR to name a few.

Each organization will distribute the jackets to its population.

“The availability of a warm coat is the norm for many of us, but for those who battle the winter months without one, it can make a tremendous positive impact,” said Bill Dirksen, Ford Motor Company vice president, labor affairs. “At Ford, we understand the power we have to make a difference in the community, and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of bringing smiles to thousands of youth this holiday season.”

About UAW-Ford

Established in 1941, UAW-Ford has a rich history of fighting for its members and the communities in which they live, work and play. Whether it is workers’ rights, youth development, community giving, offering skilled trades and/or educational training, UAW-Ford is committed to providing opportunities that secure both economic and social stability for the American workers and their families. Improving the quality of life is among UAW-Ford’s chief principles and serves as a benchmark for how labor rights are addressed in the 21st Century. Its members help to build the strong cars that drive America, which not only reinforces a solid economy and workforce, but also helps to build strong communities nationwide.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: