Help for Detroit startups and growing businesses offered on Dec. 19 Motor City Match

Info session at Bel Air Luxury Cinema will help prepare entrepreneurs to apply by Jan. 8 due date.

Applications are due Jan. 8 for Round 11 of the highly successful Motor City Match small business support program – which awards $500,000 each quarter in matching grants to entrepreneurs launching or expanding a business in Detroit. Motor City Match connects business owners with quality spaces and other business resources; and it helps property owners find tenants for their vacant spaces.

Motor City Match is conducting an Info Session aimed at previous applicants and new entrepreneurs. It will describe the program and application process and provide detailed assistance for individuals and small-groups.

Info Session and Workshop

Date: Dec. 19, 2017

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bel Air Luxury Cinema, 10100 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48234

Online registration page:

Info Session Registration

“Detroit now has more than 30 new businesses that have opened with the help of Motor City Match, and hundreds more in various stages from idea to open,” said Michael S. R. Rafferty, Detroit Economic Growth Corp. VP for Small Business. “We have $500,000 in matching grants to award in this round, and a great way to prepare for the application is to attend our Info Session.”

Motor City Match offers four general levels of assistance to bring businesses from idea to open:

• A business plan class

• Helping businesses find brick and mortar spaces

• Design and permitting assistance

• Matching cash awards for eligible project financing

Motor City Match also offers property owners assistance filling their vacant commercial spaces with quality tenants.

The program has been particularly successful for Detroiters, minority business owners and women business owners. Among the winning MCM businesses so far:

• 78% are minority owned

• 55% are minority-women owned

• 68% are women owned

• 60% are owned by Detroit residents

About Motor City Match

Motor City Match is a unique partnership between the City of Detroit, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC), the Economic Development Corporation of the City of Detroit (EDC) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Competitive financial assistance is supported by a broad partnership of Southeast Michigan community development financial institutions, foundations and corporations. For more information about the program and how to apply, please visit http://www.MotorCityMatch.com.

