DDOT to Offer Complimentary Fare on Select Downtown Routes Over the Next Five Saturdays

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) has partnered with Quicken Loans Community Investment Fund (QLCIF) and DTE, for a holiday themed bus campaign and offering complimentary bus fare on select downtown routes for the next five Saturdays.

WHAT: In an effort to promote DDOT as a convenient way to access downtown holiday activities, beginning tomorrow, December 16th, the department will offer complimentary fare on one featured downtown route each Saturday.

Complimentary rides will be provided from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.. Please note, riders do not have to be on the holiday bus in order to receive complimentary fare. Complimentary fare will be provided to all riders on that designated route each Saturday. The complimentary fare schedule is as followed:

Dec 16: 53 Woodward

Dec 23: 34 Gratiot

Dec 30: 25 Jefferson

Jan 6: 37 Michigan

Jan 13: 21 Grand River

All riders are encouraged to post pictures while riding the holiday bus using the hashtag #RideDdotHolidayBus. Pictures can be posted to DDOT’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

