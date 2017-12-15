Tickets on Sale Now for 2018 AutoGlow Presented by Ford Motor Company to Benefit The Children’s Center

Tickets are now on sale for AutoGlow presented by Ford Motor Company. The gala event on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit benefits the vulnerable children and families served by The Children’s Center.

AutoGlow is hosted by Lisa and Bill Ford and Kathy and Jim Hackett who are delighted to “round up the usual suspects” for this year’s “An Evening in Casablanca” themed fundraiser. Ford Motor Company returns as the 2018 AutoGlow Presenting Sponsor, building upon more than 87 years of support for The Children’s Center and its services to families.

The announcement of AutoGlow’s theme is anticipated each year. “An Evening in Casablanca” pays homage to the film’s 75th celebration as one of the most quoted films. It also harkens to the 85th anniversary of The Children’s Center just two years ago. Both the film and the nonprofit have made indelible impressions on those they’ve touched.

“Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world,” The Children’s Center invites guests to a spectacular evening featuring tastes from the culinary talents of Ford Field’s Levy Restaurants throughout the evening, including a pre-event reception, full strolling dinner service, desserts and full bar service. Into the night revelers can enjoy live music and dancing to the Nightline band and a late night menu.

Like many characters in the film classic, those looking to grab a flight can enter AutoGlow’s raffle featuring round-trip air travel within the US and Canada made possible by AutoGlow sponsor Delta Air Lines. There are several prize drawings and raffle tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100. Details will be at http://www.thechildrenscenter.com/autoglow.

AutoGlow runs from 4:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Included with every AutoGlow ticket is access to the pre-event reception, main celebration, complimentary valet parking, and private transportation service between AutoGlow at Ford Field, NAIAS Charity Preview at Cobo Center and The Westin Book Cadillac.

AutoGlow tickets are $275 each when purchased by Dec. 15, 2017, and $325 after that date. For AutoGlow tickets and sponsorship information, visit the childrenscenter.com/autoglow or call The Children’s Center at (313) 262-1085.

In order to purchase an AutoGlow ticket, individuals must be a NAIAS Charity Preview ticket holder. To order NAIAS Charity Preview tickets, call (888) 838-7500. The Children’s Center is one of eight charities benefiting from North American International Auto Show Charity Preview proceeds.

