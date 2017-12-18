Ally Financial supports Gleaners Community Food Bank

In its sixth year of Giving Back Month for Ally Financial they are committed to “Do Giving Right”, and encourage employees to support local nonprofits through volunteer time, donations, and financial education.

Forty Ally employees gathered at Gleaners Community Food Bank to pack and sort nonperishable food and fresh produce, fold plastic food drive bags and pick partner orders. Gleaners Community Food Bank distributed over 39 million pounds of food and serves 534 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies throughout southeastern Michigan.

“Giving back to the community through Gleaners is a key component of what we are all about at Ally,” said senior director of Ally corporate citizenship Jacqueline Howard. “Our employees love to contribute to our many giving-back events that we hold, and they feel good about themselves afterwards.”

Since 2014, Ally Financial has proudly committed over $76,000 and 1,000 employee volunteer hours to Gleaners Community Food Bank. The November 29th event was one of four volunteer opportunities Ally held at Gleaners this month.

“Our relationship with Gleaners is so important to us, which is why we’ve have done this particular event with them for this many years,” said Howard. “The work that they do in the community, and taking on the hunger issues in the area is great, and we have taken pride in providing assistance with that, whether it be monetarily, or through our employees.”

Each year the partnership with Gleaners Community Food Bank has grown, with Ally employees packing thousands of pounds of food at this year’s event. Ally employees are expected to participate in more than 85 charitable events across the country for Giving Back Month.

“We certainly do have plans to keep our relationship with Gleaners going for years to come,” said Howard. “We organize fundraising events all across the country every year, and it helps grow out culture of giving back here at Ally.”

