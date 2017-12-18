ACC to provide 1,900 meals to those in need

Nonprofit organization also to distribute winter coats, warm clothes and toys

WHAT: The Arab American and Chaldean Council (ACC), a premier nonprofit human service organization serving southeast Michigan, presents its annual Christmas Giveaway Event. This will include the distribution of 1,900 pre-made holiday meals to area residents in need. The meals will be provided by Forgotten Harvest. The event also will include the distribution of winter coats, warm clothes, toys and more made possible by the generosity of the DTE Energy Foundation, Ford Motor Company Fund and Huntington Bank. Additional basic needs items such as bed sheets, hygiene products and baby products will be available for those who cannot attend the event or may need these items at a different time through ACC’s Basic Needs Program.

“During this season of giving, we wish to bestow blessings upon our neighbors in need of support by providing a delicious holiday meal, warm clothes for the winter and toys for area children,” said Dr. Haifa Fakhouri, ACC President and CEO.

The meals will include will include chicken, potatoes, vegetables and a roll and be provided free to those in need.

WHO: Dr. Haifa Fakhouri, ACC President and CEO

Kim Hassan, ACC Program Coordinator

VISUALS:

Distribution of 1,900 pre-made holiday meals and winter essentials

Representatives from ACC, the City of Detroit and DTE Energy, Ford Motor Company Fund and Huntington Bank gifting meals, coats, warm clothes, bed sheets and toys

WHEN: Saturday, December 23 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: ACC Pantry of Plenty Building and ACC Youth Center

100 W. Seven Mile Road and 62 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit, MI 48203

