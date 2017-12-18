CITY OF FERNDALE FIREFIGHTER

The City of Ferndale is creating an eligibility list for Firefighter. Detailed qualifications include at a minimum: HS Diploma/GED, current driver’s license, and a clean criminal record. Advanced EMT (Paramedic) is required. Firefighter I and II certificates from a State of Michigan certified Fire Academy are not required however, preference may be given to those who have an active license. Should a candidate not possess a Firefighter I and II certificate, but otherwise qualify for employment, the City may choose to sponsor the candidate for the Fire Academy. Must have a valid CPAT (Candidate Physical Ability Test) completed and on file by offer date. Salary range is $45,704 — $66,095. To complete a profile and take a test for this position, go to https://www.empco.net/fts/ and follow the instructions. There is a fee to take the examination, but results of this one test will be accepted by all participating fire departments in Michigan. You must complete the EMPCO profile and test by

February 1st, 2018. EEO

