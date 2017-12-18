Classifieds
CITY OF FERNDALE POLICE OFFICER


AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor
CITY OF FERNDALE POLICE OFFICER

The City of Ferndale is creating an eligibility list for police officer.  Detailed qualifications include at a minimum: HS Diploma/GED, at least 21 years old, current driver’s license, and a clean criminal record.  Veterans points will be provided.  Salary range is $51,127.15 – $63,938, with different rates for while in the academy ($45,000) if applicable and when in the FTO program ($49,000).  We offer a signing bonus as well as very competitive benefits.  To complete a profile and take a test for this position, go to https://www.empco.net/testing/ and follow the instructions. There is a fee to take the examination, but results of this one test will be accepted by all participating police departments in Michigan. You must complete the EMPCO profile and test by February 1st, 2018.       EEO

 

