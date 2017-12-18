Home

Ex-Wife Of Late NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Arrested For His Murder

Sherra Wright was arrested and charged with the murder of Lorenzen Wright seven years after his death.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

Source: The Sporting News / Getty

The ex-wife of the late NBA player Lorenzen Wright was arrested and charged with his murder seven years after his death. Riverside County police reportedly arrested Sherra Wright on a fugitive from justice warrant on Friday night.

According to ESPN, Wright’s decomposed body was found, with multiple gunshot wounds, in a Suburban on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the athlete went missing. The case remained one of Memphis’ most high-profile unsolved cases.

Police recently found the murder weapon, near Walnut, Mississippi, which has been pivotal in the case.

A man by the name of Billy R. Turner was arrested on December 5 and charged with first-degree murder. Sherra Wright and Turner allegedly conspired to murder Lorenzen, a release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s office reports.

Turner and Wright first attempted to murder Lorenzen Wright between April and July 2010 and acted with an unnamed co-conspirator.

Sherra reportedly received $1 million life from Lorenzen’s life insurance policy. Read the full report, here.

