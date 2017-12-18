Hudson-Weber Foundation commits to Motown Museum expansion

Motown Museum announced today that the Hudson-Webber Foundation has approved a $500,000 grant to Motown Museum to assist with the plans for its expansion. Robin R. Terry, CEO and chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of Motown Museum, made the announcement.

“We have had a growing response from the foundation community both locally and nationally about our expansion plans. With our shared values and a mission to create a thriving, sustainable Detroit, we are grateful for the Hudson-Webber Foundation to offer its support as we grow the Museum and continue to share with the world the Motown legacy that was born right here in our community,” said Terry.

Hudson-Webber Foundation has a 78-year legacy of investing in organizations that improve quality of life in Detroit. The foundation’s mission is to help achieve sustainable, broad-based prosperity in the city through supporting programs and initiatives that help create access and opportunities for city’s residents to attain quality jobs, housing, and safe, thriving neighborhoods. A key aspect of this strategy is supporting arts and culture organizations to help them sustain and expand programs for Detroiters and for the multitudes of audiences that visit these important institutions.

“Hudson-Webber Foundation is proud to build on our long history of support for Motown Museum,” said Melanca Clark, Hudson-Webber Foundation’s President and CEO. “Motown Museum preserves an important legacy in our city’s and the country’s history, and we are thrilled to play a role in the organization’s ability to expand their programming while serving the growth of a Detroit neighborhood.”

Announced in late 2016, the Motown Museum expansion will grow the Museum to a 50,000-square-foot world-class entertainment and education tourist destination featuring dynamic, interactive exhibits, a performance theater, recording studios, an expanded retail experience and meeting spaces designed by renown architects and exhibit designers. When completed, the new Museum campus will have a transformative impact on the surrounding Detroit neighborhoods, providing employment, sustainability and community pride by serving as an important catalyst for new investment and tourism in the historic area.

For more information on Motown Museum, visit http://www.motownmuseum.org. To learn more about the Hudson-Webber Foundation, visit www.hudson-webber.org.

About Motown Museum

Founded in 1985 by Esther Gordy Edwards, Motown Museum is a 501(c)(3) not for profit, tax-exempt organization in Detroit. The Museum is committed to preserving, protecting and presenting the Motown story through authentic, inspirational and educational experiences.

About The Hudson-Webber Foundation

The Hudson-Webber Foundation origins date back to 1939 with major contributions from Mr. and Mrs. Richard H. Webber, other members of the Webber family, and The J.L. Hudson Company. The foundation is governed by a 13-member board of trustees, with assets of approximately $170 million, and has contributed over $200 million to improve the quality of life in Detroit. The mission areas of the foundation include support of community and economic development, the built environment, safe and just communities, and arts and culture.

