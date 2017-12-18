TDE Founder Punch Explains His Blueprint In Building One Of Today’s Most Successful Independent Imprints

The latest guest to join Complex’s Noah Callahan-Bever to discuss the blueprint of their life and how they came to be so successful is the founder of the hugely successful TDE, Mr. Terrence “Punch” Henderson. Hailing from South Central Los Angeles, Punch explains his come up story from being a writer and rapper in his own right, to teaming up with Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith in order to create what we now all know to be TDE.

Together, the pair discovered artists including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Schoolboy Q into legendary careers that most couldn’t even imagine. Top Dawg Ent. most definitely became the number one destination for Los Angeles artists, but they’ve kept their roster close to home–which definitely contributes to their ability to constantly deliver.

Both Kendrick Lamar and SZA experienced the best years of their respective careers in 2017. Punch helped steer both into their breakout years; racking up Grammys, commercial success and critical acclaim, which has helped to cement Top Dawg Entertainment as hip-hop’s premier independent label.

Hear Punch discuss how he navigated his life in order to get where he is now by checking out his Blueprint below:

