Photo by

Issa Rae’s Newest Comedy Series Will Be About A Black Bisexual Man

HBO just greenlit the series.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Issa Rae is continuing to break barriers. The actress and writer will bring two new shows to HBO — Him or Her and Sweet Life. Sweet Life will be about teenagers in an area of Los Angeles known as the Black Beverly Hills. Him or Her, according to Deadline.com, will be  a “single camera half-hour chronicles the dating life of a bisexual Black man and the distinctly different worlds and relationships he finds himself in.” A series on a major network with a Black bisexual man as the lead has never been done before.

We all know Issa is not afraid to shy away from controversial topics so this show will certainly be one to see. Thankfully, Issa is adding some insider perspective, along with herself, the show will be executive produced by Emmy-winner Travon Free, who identifies as bisexual. Twitter is already rejoicing, see below:

Congrats to Travon and Issa for making television history!

SOURCE: Deadline

