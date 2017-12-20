Big Sean’s “Double Or Nothing” is SOLID!

Friday, December 8th, saw the release of the joint album Double or Nothing from hitmakers Big Sean and Metro Boomin. No stranger to success, Detroit hero Big Sean debuted at #1 in February of this year with his fourth studio album I Decided, spawning the Grammy-nominated single Bounce Back. Producer Metro Boomin has been on a hot streak of his own, producing chart-toppers like Migos’ Bad and Boujee, Mask Off by Future and 21 Savage’s Bank Account. It was only right for the two strong players in Hip Hop to join forces.

In a video posted on Big Sean’s Instagram, Metro stated that he felt Sean’s talent was underappreciated. Sean went on to say that Metro does not receive the accolades that he deserves. The joint project was created with the attention of demanding respect and awareness of the creativity of both artists. Double or Nothing is a ten-track power record featuring lead vocals by Sean over Metro produced tracks. A reoccurring theme of the album is the GRIND. Track after track you are given songs that motivate you to hustle hard and to aspire to greatness. Sean affirms his spirituality, the type of man he strives to become and the legacy he wants to leave behind.

“On a mission ‘til I get inside my tomb and cocoon. Every success is just a checkpoint, pass and move.”

– From “In Tune”

Detroit pride runs through the album. You hear sounds of Motown as the album’s opening song Go Legend samples Diana Ross’ Theme from Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To). Detroit native Kash Doll even joins Sean on So Good, showing the grown and sexy side of The D. As always Big Sean gives his hometown love, rapping lyrics that only Detroiters would understand.

“Rolling down 7 Mile, bet a thou’. Hit downtown then hit the isle”

–From “Big Bidness”

Although the lyrical content and delivery in some tracks slightly miss the mark, Big Sean and Metro Boomin created a solid project. The album also features guest appearances from 21 Savage, 2 Chains, Travis Scott and more. The lead single Pull Up N Wreck has already been getting significant radio play. Make sure to support the artist by purchasing and streaming Double or Nothing on all digital music outlets.

